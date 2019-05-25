Bruins' David Krejci: Should practice Sunday
According to coach Bruce Cassidy, Krejci (illness) is expected to return to practice Sunday.
Krejci missed practice Saturday after sitting out Thursday's intrasquad scrimmage due to an illness, but it doesn't sound like he's currently in any danger of missing Monday's Game 1 against St. Louis. Another update on the veteran pivot's status should surface following Sunday's on-ice session.
