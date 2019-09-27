Bruins' David Krejci: Should return to the ice next week
Krejci was in for treatment on his lower-body injury Friday.
More importantly, coach Bruce Cassidy relayed that he thinks Krejci "will be back on the ice Monday or Tuesday." Assuming that holds true, the B's second line center would appear to have a solid chance to be ready for Thursday's regular-season opener against the Stars.
