Play

Bruins' David Krejci: Sitting out Opening Night

Krejci (lower body) isn't taking part in warmups for Thursday's season opener against Dallas, suggesting he won't participate in the contest, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Krejci's absence will likely result in Charlie Coyle sliding up to second-line center and Brett Ritchie entering the lineup. The veteran pivot's next chance to make his season debut comes Saturday in Arizona.

More News
Our Latest Stories