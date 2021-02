Krejci (lower-body) is not expected to play in Sunday's game against the Rangers, Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now reports.

Krejci will miss his fourth consecutive contest with the lower-body issue, as he's still without a clear timetable for a return. The veteran has had a decent season to this point, racking up 10 assists and 23 shots across 17:04 of average ice time in 15 games. Charlie Coyle will continue to center the team's second line for Sunday's contest.