Bruins' David Krejci: Sitting out Thursday
Krejci (undisclosed) isn't on the ice for pregame warmups, indicating he will miss Thursday's game versus the Penguins, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.
Krejci's absence leaves a major hole up front against a Penguins squad riding a four-game winning streak. Par Lindholm will draw into Thursday's lineup in his place, while the veteran pivot will aim to get right ahead of the rematch with Pittsburgh back in Boston on Sunday.
