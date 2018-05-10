Bruins' David Krejci: Slated to represent Czech Republic

Krejci will play for the Czech Republic in the upcoming World Championships.

Krejci, who logged 17 goals and 44 points in 64 regular-season contests, picked up the pace a bit in the playoffs, recording three goals and 10 points in 12 games. The 32-year-old is under contract with the Bruins through the 2020-21 season, so he's entrenched as a top-six forward and power-play contributor for the team for the foreseeable future. Nagging injuries can be a concern for Krejci at times, but when healthy his calling cards remain excellent vision and crafty play-making skills -- traits that serve him well in his role as the team's second-line center.