Bruins' David Krejci: Snags helper

Krejci posted an assist, three shots on net and two PIM in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Krejci earned the secondary helper on Charlie McAvoy's overtime tally. In the center's last five games, he's racked up two goals and four assists. For the season, Krejci has 38 points (13 scores, 25 helpers), 64 shots and a plus-21 rating in 46 contests. He's not going to keep pace with the Bruins' best players, but his strong production can help fantasy owners.