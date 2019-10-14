Bruins' David Krejci: Status for Thursday unclear

Head coach Bruce Cassidy did not have an update on the undisclosed injury sustained by Krejci during Monday's game against Anaheim, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

The Bruins will have a day off tomorrow before Wednesday's practice and Thursday's game against the Lightning. Fortunately, that gives Krejci some extra time to heal but his status for that contest is still up in the air.

