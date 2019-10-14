Bruins' David Krejci: Status for Thursday unclear
Head coach Bruce Cassidy did not have an update on the undisclosed injury sustained by Krejci during Monday's game against Anaheim, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
The Bruins will have a day off tomorrow before Wednesday's practice and Thursday's game against the Lightning. Fortunately, that gives Krejci some extra time to heal but his status for that contest is still up in the air.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.