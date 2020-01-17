Play

Bruins' David Krejci: Still considered day-to-day

Krejci (undisclosed) missed practice Friday and remains day-to-day heading into Sunday's matchup with Pittsburgh.

Krejci notched three goals and one assist in his last five outings prior to getting hurt. If the center is still sidelined Sunday, Charlie Coyle figures to continue getting a look at a top-six role.

More News
Our Latest Stories