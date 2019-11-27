Bruins' David Krejci: Still hot with top line
Krejci dished out two assists in Tuesday's 8-1 blowout of the Canadiens.
With Patrice Bergeron sitting with a lower-body injury, Krejci was matched up with David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand on the top line. That will undoubtedly boost Krejci's offensive numbers, as the top line carries the bulk of the Bruins' scoring. Add that to the scorching numbers Krejci was already putting up since his return from an upper-body injury on Oct. 29 -- 16 points in 13 games -- and you have a recipe for an attractive fantasy option at center.
