Krejci scored a power-play goal on three shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Islanders in Game 4.
The tally was upheld upon the Islanders' challenge for goaltender interference. Krejci has picked up a goal and five assists through nine playoff contests. The veteran center has added 29 shots on net and a plus-4 rating from his usual second-line spot.
