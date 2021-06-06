Krejci scored a power-play goal on three shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Islanders in Game 4.

The tally was upheld upon the Islanders' challenge for goaltender interference. Krejci has picked up a goal and five assists through nine playoff contests. The veteran center has added 29 shots on net and a plus-4 rating from his usual second-line spot.