Bruins' David Krejci: Suffers undisclosed injury

Krejci (undisclosed) didn't take the ice for overtime during Thursday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Krejci took a huge hit from Columbus' Riley Nash late in the third frame of Thursday's contest and wasn't on the bench for the start of the overtime period. The Bruins were able to pull off the Game 1 victory in extra time without Krejci's help, but it appears as though they may be without a key piece of their offense for Saturday's Game 2.