Bruins' David Krejci: Suiting up Saturday

Krejci (upper body) is in the lineup for Game 2 against the Blue Jackets on Saturday, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Questions arose about Krejci's availability for this one after he sat out the overtime portion of Boston's Game 1 win, but the veteran center will indeed suit up for Game 2. While he has five points in eight games this postseason, Krejci is still searching for his first multi-point performance and has put only four pucks on net in his last five games.