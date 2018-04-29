Bruins' David Krejci: Sustains minor injury, shouldn't keep him sidelined
Krejci missed Sunday's practice as he's dealing with a minor injury but is still expected to suit up for Game 2, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
After being crunched by a couple hits during Game 1 on Saturday against Tampa Bay, Krejci reportedly needed to sit out in order to heal his wounds. Head coach Bruce Cassidy confirmed following the skate that Krejci had sustained a "very minor injury", but all signs are pointing for him to be ready to go for Game 2 on Monday. The Czech native has had no trouble finding the scoresheet this postseason notching two goals and seven assists in eight games, and Ryan Donato figures to draw into the lineup if for some reason Krejci is unable to go.
More News
-
Bruins' David Krejci: Notches three helpers•
-
Bruins' David Krejci: Chips in with helper•
-
Bruins' David Krejci: Picks up helper•
-
Bruins' David Krejci: Pots first goal since mid-March in playoff opener•
-
Bruins' David Krejci: Factors into three scoring plays•
-
Bruins' David Krejci: Has tickled twine five times in last five games•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...