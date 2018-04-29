Bruins' David Krejci: Sustains minor injury

Krejci missed Sunday's practice as he's dealing with a minor injury but is still expected to suit up for Game 2, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

After being crunched by a couple hits during Game 1 on Saturday against Tampa Bay, Krejci reportedly needed to sit out in order to heal his wounds. Head coach Bruce Cassidy confirmed following the skate that Krejci had sustained a "very minor injury", but all signs are pointing for him to be ready to go for Game 2 on Monday. The Czech native has had no trouble finding the scoresheet this postseason notching two goals and seven assists in eight games, and Ryan Donato figures to draw into the lineup if for some reason Krejci is unable to go.