Bruins' David Krejci: Takes the ice Friday
Krejci (back) was able to practice Friday, but "liberally jumped in and out of the drills," per Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston.
Per the report, Krejci was sporting a red (no-contact) jersey Friday, which indicates that he's no lock to return to action on the road Saturday against the Flyers. That said, the crafty pivot will travel with the B's, so there is at least a chance that he'll suit up for the contest if he responds well to Friday's on-ice activities.
