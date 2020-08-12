Krejci scored a goal on four shots and won 13 of 21 faceoffs (61.9 percent) in Wednesday's 4-3 double-overtime win over Carolina in Game 1 of the first round.

Krejci jumped on a rebound on the doorstep in the opening minute of the third period and made a nifty move on Carolina goalie Petr Mrazek to give the Bruins a 3-2 lead. It was the proverbial monkey off the back for Krejci, who did not score in three round-robin games and last found the net Feb. 4, a skid of 19 consecutive games without a goal.