Bruins' David Krejci: Tallies goal in Thursday's win
Krejci scored a goal and recorded a plus-2 rating in 17:03 worth of ice time in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Blues.
The tally enabled the slick center to snap a three-game streak without a point. Overall, the 31-year-old has logged nine goals and 25 points in 31 contests, while centering the Bruins' second line, which also includes speedy Ryan Spooner and promising rookie Jake DeBrusk. As long as Krejci is able to avoid nagging injuries as the season rolls along, he should remain a quietly efficient producer for the B's, while the team's top trio of Patrice Bergeron, David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand (suspension) continues to pace the Boston attack.
