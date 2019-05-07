Bruins' David Krejci: Tallies two points in Game 6

Krejci posted a goal and an assist in a 3-0 victory against the Blue Jackets in Game 6 of the second round Monday.

The veteran opened the scoring about midway through the second period, and then picked up an assist on David Backes' goal to put the Bruins ahead by three in the third. With this win, Boston is headed back to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2013. Krejci has four goals and 10 points with 20 shots on net in 13 playoff games this spring.