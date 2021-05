Krejci recorded three assists, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Islanders in Game 1.

In just one game versus the Islanders, Krejci surpassed his output from five contests versus the Capitals. The big showing Saturday gives Krejci five assists, a plus-4 rating, 15 shots on net and seven blocked shots through six playoff outings. The second-line center will be counted on for depth scoring when the Bruins' top line is off the ice.