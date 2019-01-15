Bruins' David Krejci: Three-game goal streak

Krejci potted a goal for the third straight game during a 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens on Monday.

There couldn't have been a more dramatic way to keep the streak going as Krejci potted the tying goal with only 38 seconds left in the third period. Earlier in the season, Krejci was on pace to score the fewest goals in a decade but now sits at 10 goals in 46 games. His shooting percentage has moved up to 13.5% -- close to his career average of 12.2% -- so while he won't have many more three-game scoring streaks, he will still end the season with a goal total in the high teens.