Krejci notched three assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Sabres.

The Bruins' second line piled up eight points in total on the afternoon, with Krejci helping to set up every tally in Smith's hat trick. Krejci has been on a tear since Taylor Hall arrived in Boston, racking up six goals and 14 points over the last 11 games, and on the season the 35-year-old is up to eight goals and 37 points through 46 contests.