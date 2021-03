Krejci delivered a three-assist performance Thursday in a 4-1 win over the Sabres.

Two came on the power play. Krejci's performance has been middling at best of late, despite having 16 points in 24 games on the season. Prior to Thursday, Krejci had just a goal and two assists in his previous 10 games. Is this just a great game or a return to the Krejci of old? There's a chance that it's just taken him time to get back up to speed after injury, so roll the dice if he's on the wire.