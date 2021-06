Krejci scored a goal on two shots and added three hits Monday in a 5-4 loss to the Islanders in Game 5.

Krejci brought the Bruins to within 5-4 with 5:17 left in the third period, tucking home a Mike Reilly rebound on his backhand. It was Krejci's second straight game with a goal after going his first eight playoff tilts without one.