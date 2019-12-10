Bruins' David Krejci: Tough night defensively
Krejci had four shots and a minus-3 rating in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Senators.
Krejci has gone scoreless in his last three games after posting 20 points in 17 games since Oct. 29. With Patrice Bergeron (lower body) back centering the first line, Krejci's offensive output will take a dip. He has always managed to produce before no matter who his line mates were, but playing with David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand certainly gives his numbers a boost.
