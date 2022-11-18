Krejci scored twice Thursday in a 4-1 win over Philadelphia.

He picked up a puck after a battle between Ivan Provorov and Pavel Zacha, and tucked it past Carter Hart at close range at 10:04 of the final frame. Krejci scored on the power play just over six minutes later to seal the game at 4-1. He had struggled to find the score sheet even before missing three games with an upper body injury suffered October 27. Krejci's last goal was October 18. Hopefully this performance helps get that elephant off his back.