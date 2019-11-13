Bruins' David Krejci: Two helpers in stunning loss
Krejci picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Panthers.
The veteran center helped Boston build a 4-0 lead heading into the third period, only to watch the opposition put together the biggest comeback win in Panthers franchise history. Since returning to action from an upper-body injury, Krejci has alternated two-point performances with goose eggs, and on the year he's now amassed two goals and nine points in 12 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.