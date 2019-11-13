Bruins' David Krejci: Two helpers in stunning loss

Krejci picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Panthers.

The veteran center helped Boston build a 4-0 lead heading into the third period, only to watch the opposition put together the biggest comeback win in Panthers franchise history. Since returning to action from an upper-body injury, Krejci has alternated two-point performances with goose eggs, and on the year he's now amassed two goals and nine points in 12 games.