Bruins' David Krejci: Two helpers in win

Krejci collected two assists, four shots and a plus-2 rating during Thursday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

The pair of helpers extended Krejci's point streak to four games (two goals and four assists) and also give him nine points through eight contests since returning from a lower-body injury. The Czech has proven to be a reliable offensive contributor and projects to continue offering solid supporting numbers for the majority of fantasy settings.

