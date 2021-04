Krejci scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Penguins.

It's the 34-year-old's third multi-point performance in the last seven games, a stretch during which Krejci has piled up one goal and 10 points, but Saturday's tally was only his second of the year. Despite the poor puck luck, he still has a solid 23 points through 30 games.