Krejci scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

After blasting home Boston's second goal late in the second period, the 36-year-old helped set up the game-winner by Taylor Hall. It's Krejci's first points in two games since returning from a brief absence due to a lower-body injury, but going back to mid-November he's delivered seven goals and 14 points over his last 12 contests.