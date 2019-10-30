Bruins' David Krejci: Two points in return
Krejci scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.
His first goal of the season, scored late in the first period, held up as the game-winner. Krejci had missed five games with an upper-body injury but he looked 100 percent in his return to the lineup, seeing 19:19 TOI -- including nearly five minutes with the man advantage.
