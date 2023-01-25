Krejci logged a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over Montreal.
Krejci gave the Bruins a 2-1 lead in the third period, deflecting a David Pastrnak shot past Sam Montembeault. Krejci would add an assist later in the frame on Pastrnak's empty-net tally. The 36-year-old Krejci has eight points (one goal, seven assists) in his last five contests. He's up to 12 goals and 27 assists through 42 games this season.
