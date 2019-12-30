Play

Bruins' David Krejci: Unable to play Tuesday

Krejci (lower body) won't play in Tuesday's game against the Devils, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.

Krejci has generated seven points over the last seven games. His absence will likely bump Par Lindholm to the second-line center role. There's no definitive timeline for Krejci's return, and his next opportunity will be Thursday against the Blue Jackets.

