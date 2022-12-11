Krejci (lower body) will not be in Sunday's lineup against Vegas, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear when Krejci picked up an injury but he'll miss at least one contest. The veteran center has 12 points over his last 10 games, giving him 21 through 23 appearances on the year. A.J. Greer will likely skate in a bottom-six role while Charlie Coyle and Tomas Nosek could move up in the lines.