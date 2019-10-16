Bruins' David Krejci: Upper-body issue

Krejci is dealing with anupper-body injury.

Krejci's latest injury is thus unrelated to the lower-body issue that kept him out of the Bruins' season opener and the center is considered day-to-day in advance of Thursday's game against the Lightning. Per coach Bruce Cassidy, Krejci isn't ruled out for the contest, but if the playmaking pivot is unable to suit up, Charlie Coyle would likely man the middle of the team's second line against Tampa Bay.