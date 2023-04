Krejci (lower body) is expected to be ready for Game 1 of Boston's first-round playoff series, Conor Ryan of Boston.com reports.

Krejci will miss Thursday's regular-season finale against the Canadiens, but it sounds like he should be ready to rock once postseason play gets underway. The 36-year-old vet has racked up 16 goals and 56 points through 70 contests this campaign.