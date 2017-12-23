Bruins' David Krejci: Will miss another one Saturday

Krejci (lower body) won't be fit to play in Saturday's matinee against the visiting Red Wings, NHL.com reports.

This marks the fourth straight absence for Krejci, whose campaign has been interrupted after generating 14 points (five goals, nine assists) through his first 18 appearances. Expect guys like Sean Kuraly and Tim Schaller to continue seeing steady playing time in Krejci's absence.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories