Bruins' David Krejci: Will miss the next two games
Krejci (back) will not play in the Bruins' next two games.
Krejci will thus miss contests Thursday against the Sharks and Saturday versus the Kings, after which he will be re-evaluated Sunday or Monday. In his absence, look for David Backes to work in a top-six role up front for the B's, centering David Pastrnak and Jake DeBrusk.
