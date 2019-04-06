Bruins' David Krejci: Will play Saturday

Krejci (rest) will rejoin the lineup for Saturday's game against the Lightning.

Krejci will reenter the lineup after taking a night off Thursday for rest purposes, needing two points to tie a career-high mark set back in 2008-09. He will center the top line and is slated to be flanked by Jake DeBrusk and David Pastrnak in the regular-season finale.

More News
Our Latest Stories