Bruins' David Krejci: Will sit out Thursday's game
Krejci will not play Thursday night against the Wild.
Krejci is among a handful of regulars the team will rest Thursday, with the playoffs around the corner. The playmaking pivot has performed well this season, en route to recording 19 goals and 71 points in 80 games. He'll look to keep the momentum going in the postseason, a context in which the 32-year-old has often played some of his best hockey.
