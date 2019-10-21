Bruins' David Krejci: Will sit out Tuesday

Krejci (upper body) won't play in Tuesday's game against the Maple Leafs, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.

Krejci didn't practice with the team Monday, so it's not surprising that he'll watch his third straight game from the press box. The veteran center will be replaced by Charlie Coyle on the second line, and he'll look to get back into the fold for Saturday's game against the Blues.

