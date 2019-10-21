Bruins' David Krejci: Will sit out Tuesday
Krejci (upper body) won't play in Tuesday's game against the Maple Leafs, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.
Krejci didn't practice with the team Monday, so it's not surprising that he'll watch his third straight game from the press box. The veteran center will be replaced by Charlie Coyle on the second line, and he'll look to get back into the fold for Saturday's game against the Blues.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.