Bruins' David Krejci: Will suit up Thursday

Krejci (back) is in the lineup for Thursday's tilt in Los Angeles, Joe McDonald of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Krejci will play in his first contest since a two-point performance on Oct. 19. The 31-year-old forward picked up six points in as many games before sustaining the injury. Coming off a season with 23 goals and 54 points, Krejci should be a safe play in most fantasy formats moving forward.