Bruins' David Krejci: Won't play Saturday

Krejci (upper body) won't travel with the Bruins for Saturday's road game versus Toronto.

Krejci remains in the day-to-day category, with his next chance to suit up being Tuesday, when the Bruins take on the Maple Leafs at home. In Krejci's continued absence, Charlie Coyle figures to center the team's second line.

