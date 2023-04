Krejci (upper body) will remain sidelined for Game 4 against the Panthers on Sunday, per Conor Ryan of Boston.com.

It'll be the third game Krejci has missed since suffering an upper-body injury prior to Game 2 of the series. Per Coach Jim Montgomery, it appears Krejci is doubtful to return for Game 5, as well. The 36-year-old center logged an assist in the series opener after tallying 16 goals and 56 points in the regular season. Jakub Lauko will likely remain in the lineup while Krejci is out.