Bruins' David Krejci: Won't play this week
Krejci (back) won't play this week, according to coach Bruce Cassidy.
Per the report, another update on Krejci's status is on tap for next Monday, in advance of the Bruins' upcoming West Coast road trip. The skilled center is thus effectively ruled out for the team's next four games. Meanwhile, Ryan Spooner (groin) and David Backes (illness) remain sidelined, and now the Bruins' depth/firepower up front is even further taxed, with Brad Marchand (upper body) having been ruled out for Monday night's game against the Wild.
