Bruins' David Krejci: Won't play Thursday

Krejci (back) won't play Thursday against the Golden Knights, the Boston Herald reports.

Though Krejci hasn't yet been ruled out for Saturday's tilt against the Capitals, the report suggests that a return for that contest would be a long-shot. Supporting that notion is that coach Bruce Cassidy continues to view Krejci as week-to-week. With Ryan Spooner and David Backes also sidelined, Patrice Bergeron, Riley Nash, Jordan Szwarz and Sean Kuraly are slated to play center for the Bruins on Thursday.

