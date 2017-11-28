Bruins' David Krejci: Won't play Wednesday

Krejci will not play Wednesday's game against the Lightning after re-aggravating his upper-body injury.

Krejci already missed 11 games earlier in the season with the same injury, but his day-to-day status suggests that it won't keep him out that long this time around. The Czech pivot was riding a two-game goal streak before going down with the ailment, so the Bruins and fantasy owners alike will need to account for his offensive production while he remains sidelined.