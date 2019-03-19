Bruins' David Pastrnak: Activated off IR

Pastrnak (thumb) has been removed from injured reserve, per the NHL media site.

Pastrnak's activation clears the way for him to suit up versus the Islanders on Tuesday. The Czech winger figures to slot back onto the top line with Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron, in addition to joining the No. 1 power-play unit. The 22-year-old has already hit the 30-goal mark for a third straight season and should still push for 70 points on the year.