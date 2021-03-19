Pastrnak was one of four Bruins added to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list Friday, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

Boston's next two contests have already been postponed, so as long as Pastrnak didn't test positive for the virus, there's a chance he won't have to miss any game action despite surfacing on the protocols list Friday. The 24-year-old winger has racked up 14 goals and 26 points through 21 games this campaign.