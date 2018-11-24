Bruins' David Pastrnak: Adds assist in overtime
Pastrnak assisted on the game-winner in overtime during a 2-1 win over the Penguins on Monday.
The assist ended a three-game scoring drought for Pastrnak. Although he lost the lead for points, he still remains tied for first in goals scored with 17. Losing Bergeron certainly puts a hit on Pastrnak's offensive production, but he should still end the season at a point-per-game pace.
